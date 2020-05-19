Gavin Cowan: Promising signs for Telford

The Bucks chief has spent the past few weeks in talks with existing players and transfer targets after the decision to cancel the National League North season.

And, with the club set to reveal its retain list in the coming days, Cowan is confident in the way talks are heading as the boss targets an improvement on his first two seasons at the helm.

“The early signs are very positive,” Cowan said.

“I’m a winner, I’m not entering this to finish a point above the relegation zone, or mid-table. I’m not in it to finish a goal outside of the play-offs like we did in my first year.

“It’s great that people see that as success, but my success is in achieving the ultimate goal.”

Telford have three players under contract for next season – defensive duo Shane Sutton and Ross White and striker Aaron Williams.