Telford set to turn to youngsters

The 38-year-old, who is going into his third season with the club in the 2020/21 campaign, previously admitted that his budget had been cut due to the financial hardship of the pandemic.

Although he is targetting a goalkeeper on a permanent deal, Cowan will be considering promoting youth and bringing in loan deals to fill out his squad.

“We’ll be having a particularly small squad this year and relying on potentially some younger lads coming through,” he said.

“We have a couple of really good players coming from the youth team.

“I have a lot of connections with football clubs and their under-23 managers and that has been really important for us.

“We do have to go with players we believe can get us the success that we’re driving for.

“Predominantly you have to get the players you know will bring you success but because of the budget we have to condense that and have a small squad.

“We are in the market now for a goalkeeper as part of the football club, that’s something we will be doing.”