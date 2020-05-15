AFC Telford budget to be reduced after coronavirus impact

Their National League North campaign was cut short because of the pandemic and its effect is expected to last into the next campaign.

Despite having to re-evaluate the costs, Cowan insists he is not using it as an excuse and he gave an honest assessment when asked if the funds will be available to him next year.

“No, not really, we’ll have to cut accordingly,” he said.

“The only reason I mention it is that I want people to understand the reality that we’re in. There’s masses of pressure on the board and myself, which I completely understand and to be honest I completely thrive (under) and relish.

“There has to be a reality, that’s why I mention it – it’s certainly not an excuse.

“We will have to slash accordingly and if we start to have a good season the board might see it fit to increase that.”

Despite cutting costs, the most important thing for Cowan is the atmosphere at the club.

Having previously mentioned that he wants to push for promotion in the 2020/21 season, Cowan is sticking by that, believing the club and its people will attract the right players.

“At the moment, I believe in the current climate with what I have and the footballing philosophy,” he added.

“The environment that we’ve created, I believe that players will thrive in that.

“If we can attract good players, we can get them to buy into what we’re trying to do and then have a good year.

“I don’t see anything holding us back next season.

“On the face of it, we have a phenomenal ground with a brilliant history but it doesn’t give you a god-given right to attract the best, unfortunately money talks.

“When I signed as a player I certainly didn’t sign for money. I signed because I wanted to play at that ground every week and I want to get it bouncing again.

“A lot of the players I’m speaking to at the moment are very keen to do so. They have better offers elsewhere, but they’re very keen to come and play for us.

“It comes full circle with how we treat players and look after people, that gets out and we forge a reputation.

“We do the right things and act with honesty, integrity – being loyal and trustworthy. Players want to play for those clubs for security and to go out and focus on football.

“I’ve been at football clubs where every day is like an episode of Eastenders and we don’t want that.”