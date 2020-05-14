Gavin Cowan takes 50 per cent wage cut at AFC Telford

With the National League North season cancelled, clubs across non league are waiting to hear when the 2020/21 season may start.

During that time, clubs are trying to stay afloat financially and Cowan, who has also confirmed he was not paid for his first season at the club, says it is about football and not money for him.

"In times like this I believe the manager needs to make a statement and he has to act accordingly if you're going to ask players and staff to do the same," he told the Shropshire Star.

"I have taken a 50 per cent pay cut in my contract and that was something I wanted to do not for a pat on the back.

"That's where I get on really well with the chairman and the board, they know that I would never hold the club to ransom.

"I absorbed my wage in the first year into the player budget because I wanted to attract better players.

"This isn't about money for me, this is about legacy and success.

"I want to do the best job possible for Telford and I'm fortunate because I earn a living, so I'm able to make that decision.

"It's very nice to be rewarded with a contract and I have that security but the security is with the football club, it isn't about any individual.

"I'm very passionate about the football club because I live locally and I want to lead by example.

"I want the football club to be alive and successful."

Meanwhile, Cowan insists he is using his time wisely during lockdown by preparing for next season and looking at the squad of players at his disposal – believing they have a chance to regroup.

"Our season is not continuing so it's a case now of trying to regroup," he added.

"We're trying to make sure that we're preparing for the next season, a lot of conversations are happening in regards to when next season will commence.

"We're focused on that."