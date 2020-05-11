AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan ready to ‘really go for it’

The Bucks saw their National League North campaign ended early by the coronavirus pandemic, with Cowan insisting he had seen ‘improvement’ from his team – despite them being five places lower in the table than the previous season’s eighth-placed finish.

And Cowan hopes his third season in charge will be the one Telford finally get into a promotion battle.

“I know some negative people will want to pick the bones out of what we’ve done, but finishing mid-table with the budget we’ve got is an improvement,” he said.

“I’ve had two years now and I feel like this year I want to really go for it and stick my neck out and give it that big push to try to achieve something that, if everyone can get on board like my first year, I think is a recipe for success.

“With some of the players we’ve got and some of the players I’ve been talking to, I believe everything is there to go and have a brilliant season.

“It’s just about people’s belief, about getting on board and supporting the football club, everybody has to play their part.

“I’m happy to be the captain of the ship but the captain needs people to tell them when there’s a leak at the back of the boat.

“I’m all about community, I believe at a club like ours everybody needs to be on board and not trying to be negative at every opportunity.

“Unfortunately I do see that from time to time, people need to get a level of realism about where we’re at.

“There’s a lot of impulsive comments, although I’m fortunate not to go on social media and see that sort of stuff.”