Gavin Cowan to aim high with Telford

The Bucks chief followed up an unfancied promotion charge in his first season with a mid-table finish this time around, before the coronavirus brought National League football to an end.

But Cowan insists he is not settled with mid-table finishes and is looking further up the National North as he begins the early stages of assembling his squad for the 2020/21 season.

“I’m not one of those people to sit comfortable in a job and be mid-table for 10 years and keep my job,” Bucks boss Cowan said. “I’ll stick my neck out because I’m a winner and I want to go and win every game.

“I want to win every tackle, hit the target every shot, complete every pass. That’s why I work around the clock. I’m more excited and optimistic about this third season.”

The Telford manager has said he is aiming to find the perfect balance between continuity and a fresh impetus in his squad this summer.

And Cowan is confident in transmitting his ambition and confidence for AFC Telford United to transfer targets.

“I have to utilise our strengths and one thing I’m good at is trying to paint a picture of what the football club are trying to do and where we’re trying to go,” Cowan continued.

“Players won’t sign if they don’t think you’re going to be successful and they have to believe that you believe it. I have a lot of belief in our game strategy and philosophy.”