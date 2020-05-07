AFC Telford dig in as they kick off work on pitch

The National League North club have scheduled the important renovation work for this summer after rainy spells caused havoc, forcing a number of postponements for Gavin Cowan’s side before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Telford yesterday tweeted an aerial image of a tractor at work digging up the playing surface, with work to remove ‘collapsed’ drainage and replace it with a fresh system expected to follow over several weeks.

Chairman Andy Pryce said last month that the club are looking to get work on the pitch under way as soon as safe to do so, though at the time the contractors were not working due to the health pandemic.

Club groundstaff Mick and George Conway will work closely with the planned maintenance.

The Bucks have been in talks with the Football Foundation to secure a grant from their Football Stadia Improvement Fund to help pay for the costly work, but will need to cover some of the cost themselves.

Telford lost a number of home games to adverse weather this season, which also affected Wolves under-23 fixtures, and the issue was flagged to the Football Association by league bosses.

The club have said the clogged drainage had left the pitch in the worse condition it has been since the new ground was constructed. Pryce added that Telford have been working hard during the lockdown period to ensure that work goes ahead.