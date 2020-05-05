Darren Acton: AFC Telford on the lookout for a permanent No.1

Acton has been appointed as goalkeeper coach by boss Gavin Cowan, returning after leaving in October 2018.

The Tamworth-based former shot-stopper is entering his third spell with Telford after starting out as a youth-team keeper in 1990.

Cowan left the role vacant for the null-and-voided 2019/20 campaign, but moved quickly to work with close friend Acton again when the coach departed Solihull Moors.

And while the Covid-19 outbreak did for the current National League season, Acton has already been working alongside Cowan to fill the role of permanent No.1 at the New Bucks Head, after a spate of loans have taken the position in recent years.

But it was only advice from Acton that prompted the Bucks boss to move for a goalkeeping coach.

Acton told Richard Worton: “I spoke to Gav (Cowan) about it; when I was here before he said that he’d never really had a goalkeeping coach, but to me, a goalkeeping coach and a physio are the most important things you can have at a football club, but especially a goalkeeping coach.

“Going back to my day, I never had one, so I know how important a role it is in helping keepers to develop.

“You’ve got your talkers, your organisers, you’ve got the ones who don’t talk, and you’ve got to get that connection between the keeper and the defenders.

“I’ve been having a look around, getting a list together, and we’ll get together and talk about it. In that respect the spare time has helped.

“We’ve got a few keepers in mind, but obviously they are currently with other clubs, but the plan will be to get someone in who can play 40-plus games in the season.”

Cowan has revealed that the Bucks used loan goalkeepers this season as a cost-cutting exercises and were unable to keep hold of talented Derby youngster Matt Yates due to fees. The Bucks boss admits that finding a solid and reliable permanent goalkeeper will be one of his more crucial additions over this summer.

“Going forward, I’ve watched a few games and the style of play is unbelievable, really, but when it comes to defending that’s where they’ve maybe struggled a bit,” Acton added.

"I think where I can come into that is that you’ll see me on the touchline, working with the keepers and defenders, but the same goes for Jamie (Haynes) and with Trains (Phil Trainer), we’ve got a good coaching staff, I enjoyed working with them previously and we’ve all got a lot to give.”