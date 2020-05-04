Gavin Cowan wants more from Telford's Marcus Dinanga

Dinanga, in his second spell at the New Bucks Head, finished as leading marksman with 13 goals having played parts of the season as second or third fiddle after, at times, being ‘not good enough’, according to the boss.

The 22-year-old finished the campaign in good form, netting six goals in six games.

“He finished really well but on the whole not good enough, I think Marcus would be the first to admit that,” said Cowan.

“There was a reason he wasn’t in the team for such large periods, but he got his chance and finally decided to do what we were asking of him. That’s more your out of possession stuff. Marcus comes alive when we have possession of the ball, out of possession it can be really difficult to get him to engage.

“But you saw what rewards came to him when he decided to start doing that.

Meanwhile, the Bucks boss insists he has a clear vision on where he is looking to take AFC Telford when it comes to recruitment for next season.

“I think we’re assessing that at this moment in time,” Cowan said of the work ahead of him this summer. “I have in my head exactly where I want to go and do.

“I think there’s so many variables. It’s not as easy as just saying ‘I want to keep him or let him go’.

“I’ve formed my own opinion and I’ll include my staff on that. Over the coming weeks we’ll be speaking to the players and making some decisions.”