Gavin Cowan: Be ruthless is Telford’s key lesson

The Bucks boss was asked to reflect on the incomplete National League North campaign after league bosses last week cancelled the season.

Telford finished 13th in the standings, 12 points from a play-off positions, but Cowan says he cannot remember a season where such dominant spells have not resulted in points.

In the month before lockdown, Telford were dealt late blows that the boss said could have been avoided with a stronger mentality.

“In the last month we were in winning positions until the last kick of the game. Ultimately, that can defy your season,” Cowan said of the late setbacks.

“I know it’s ifs and buts, but if you see the last kick of the game out – which is all about mentality and having a strong underbelly and experience – we’re three points off the play-offs.

“It’s fine margins and all about turning performances into results. I’d use the word ‘schooled’ – I think we schooled other teams without getting results.

“But there’s no point at putting all that work in when you don’t get to bring home the three points.”

Cowan continued: “I suppose you want to make your home ground a fortress. Other than the Leamington game at home, Nantwich and Chester games – it’s about turning the performances into results.

“It’s all about us being ruthless.”