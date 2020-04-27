AFC Telford fans tune in to Bucks' online awards night

Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels, Ryan Barnett and Marcus Dinanga were the big winners as the gongs were dished out live in front of supporters who had tuned in on the club’s social media channels.

The National League brought its three divisions to a premature end last week after a vote between its members backed the notion, but sporting outcomes are yet to be decided.

Daniels, Walker and Dinanga claimed two awards apiece as Gavin Cowan’s Bucks finished 13th in the National North standings with 11 wins, nine draws and 14 defeats.

The Bucks chief was joined by his staff and Telford’s first-team squad on multiple video chat application Zoom, which was streamed live to fans as the awards were revealed.

The club player-of-the-season award, voted for by Bucks directors, management and staff was awarded to exciting winger Daniels.

The Stoke-born flyer has emerged as a fans’ favourite at the New Bucks Head and bagged seven goals, many of them spectacular, in 28 games this season.

Daniels was also named away player of the season – voted for by the Bucks fans who travel the length of the country to support Cowan’s side.

Midfielder Walker, in his first season at the club, was awarded both players’ player of the season and supporters’ player of the season.

AFC Telford hold their online awards evening

The experienced Walker has been an influential figure in Cowan’s midfield, starting in all but two National North games and scoring three goals.

He tweeted: “Proud and honoured to be named players’ and supporters’ player of the season. Thank you to fans for the continued support.”

Teenager Barnett, on loan from Shrewsbury Town, claimed the vice-president award and, in a tweet, thanked the club’s late vice-president Eric Wilson, a lifelong Telford fan who died earlier this month.

It has been another season of progress for Barnett, 19, who chipped in with three goals in 18 outings and was a constant source of supply as a skilful option on the wings.

Landing the top goalscorer award for the second time in his Telford career was striker Dinanga, who finished the premature campaign with 13 goals in 30 appearances. The 22-year-old finished ahead of Aaron Williams and Daniels.

“I was surprised about the junior one but it’s always good to have an extra award,” he said. “I backed myself for top scorer, I wanted to get more goals but it happens, I’m grateful for it.”

Dinanga also claimed junior Bucks player of the season, the award voted for by the club’s young supporters.

Boss Cowan said: “I just want to thank all of the players. This is a very unorthodox situation we find ourselves in.

“Thanks to the fans for tuning in, well done to those guys that got awards.

“I’m biased but I’d have given an award for every player, they’ve given me everything this season and it’s great for it to be in the tank for the season ahead.

“We hope everyone’s well, we send all of our peace and love and look forward to when the new season is announced so we can crack on and get back to work.

“The players are absolutely amazing, it’s great to keep in contact with you all and I look forward to speaking to them over the next couple of weeks.

“Stay safe, get fit and ready to go and get ahead of the game.”