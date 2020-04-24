AFC Telford poised to dish out awards

The National League this week cancelled the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, meaning Gavin Cowan’s men have played their final football of the season.

Supporters have until 3pm today to vote for their player of the season via the poll available on the following link www.telfordunited.com/news/supporters-club-player-of-the-year/

Results are to be revealed this weekend, with fans’ player of the year among a number of accolades to be electronically awarded.

Telford sat 14th in National North before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 16. League bosses are still deciding on ‘sporting outcomes’ to decide possible promotions.

Midfielders James McQuilkin, Adam Walker and Ellis Deeney were regular fixtures in Cowan’s side and could be among the front-runners, while Ross White was an important influence in defence.

Widemen Brendon Daniels and Ryan Barnett were electric attackers for the Bucks, while Marcus Dinanga led the scoring charts from fellow frontman Aaron Williams.

Full results can be read in Monday’s Shropshire Star and online.