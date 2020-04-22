AFC Telford use contacts to remain fit

Club sports therapist Aaron Lambley has been a central part of supplying fitness programmes and information to Gavin Cowan's players.

Lambley and the staff at CS Physio, based at the Love2Stay leisure resort in Shrewsbury, are essential in supplying the team's needs with regular training sessions cancelled.

Telford were regular users of the leisure facilities throughout the season.

"You have to put things in place," Cowan said. "We're really lucky with having Aaron Lambley and the guys over at Love2Stay.

"CS Physio send stuff over constantly for players, constantly helping us out, giving us ideas.

"Anything I need they are brilliant with all of that, it's been sent to the players. I've had conversations with them all."

Cowan has admitted to using the down time afforded by the health pandemic to reflect on his second season at the helm which, he feels, has brought a dose of 'second season syndrome'.

The former defender described his side's National North campaign as 'strange', with his side, at times, unable to turn percentage of play into results.

"The first season was very positive and now I can reflect on what works," he added. "I've got to say as a player, coach or manager this has been the strangest season to watch a team – for the most part.

"We've had games this season where we haven't been at it but for the most part we can be so dominant in open play and not get the result.

"You start to find out what the important things are, what has been successful and what's not."