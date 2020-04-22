AFC Telford United season over as National League cancel 2019/20 campaign

AFC Telford United will not play again in the National League North this season as league bosses made the decision to end the campaign with no further matches completed.

A decision on the 'sporting outcome' – which will determine possible champions, promotions and relegations – is yet to be made.

The normal league campaign was due to come to an end on Saturday. Most National League clubs have not been in action since March 16.

The National League stressed the decision has been reached at this stage to help clubs with clubs make business decisions with clarity as swiftly as possible.

Bosses said, with almost 90 per cent of clubs that had responded to support an 'ordinary resolution' of the season, it was 'evident' that was what most members desired. Not all clubs responded and the votes of North and South clubs made up a small proportion of the outcome.

The league have told clubs they can still give their vote, but the outcome will not change.

National League chief executive officer Michael Tattersall said: “At a time when the entire country is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid-19, the cancellation of the remaining normal season matches brings a degree of certainty to our clubs coping with the business implications of the virus.”

The statement revealed that options concerning the 'sporting outcome' for the campaign across the three divisions remain under careful and timely consideration, and further updates will be given in due course.

Gavin Cowan's Bucks sat 14th in National North before games were postponed having played 34 of their 42 league fixtures.

The outcome of the campaign will be more relevant to National League side Wrexham, who sit just one place and point outside the relegation places.