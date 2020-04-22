AFC Telford midfielder Adam Walker still putting in the hours in lockdown

The AFC Telford United man works full-time for Leamington marketing and data solutions company Market Location and has transformed a bedroom at home into a makeshift office for 9-5 work.

But Walker explained that, even though it is far from clear that National League North football will be concluded this season, Gavin Cowan's players have been handed fitness programmes by physio and sports therapist Aaron Lambley to ensure they remain in the best shape possible.

“Although I am not playing football currently, in my normal job I am currently working from home. Both myself and my partner changed one of the bedrooms around and turned into a make-shift office, " former Nuneaton and Brackley man Walker, 29, told the club's website.

"The club have been brilliant during this time, I have been in contact with the staff and the rest of the lads.

"Azz (Aaron Lambley) has set us all fitness programmes to work from which involves physical and strength work. I have spent a lot time running with the dog and outside in the garden doing all my strength work.

“I have seen a few of the lads playing a lot of computer games, but I am not really for them. I have spent most my downtime in the garden, walking the dog and enjoying some Netflix box sets with the missus.”

Walker has spent the best part of a decade playing part-time football and clocked up more than 400 career appearances.

He admits the unexpected break from the sport has left a hole in his life.

“Yes, like everyone I am missing football, I miss the banter in the changing rooms, I have played football semi-professionally since 19 and it’s only now that you come to realise how important it is in everyone lives," Walker said.