Gavin Cowan proud of his Telford bosses

Chairman Pryce and managing director Dosser have worked around the clock to put plans in place to ensure Telford’s position amid the crisis.

Cowan explained how Pryce and Dosser are balancing personal and business priorities with the running of the National League North club.

The manager, who himself owns a company, said his role in business has helped support the Telford board of directors.

“Where I’m in admiration of people around the club like Andy is they wouldn’t be able to sustain a life for their family just by working for the football club,” Cowan said.

“Like myself, we have to run businesses and address football alongside that. I have a lot of admiration for Ian Dosser and Andy Pryce and they’re trying to bring me into that bracket now, we’ve all got to support our families and we put the football club alongside that.

“There’s a lot to address and a lot of people who have a lot of love for the football club.

“I live locally, my boys support the club, we want to make sure it’s sustainable moving forward.”

Cowan has already revealed how he was ‘overwhelmed’ by how the club took care of their players’ financial interests.

“From a business aspect I’ve been involved trying to make sure the club can be sustainable and we can make sure everybody can be ready and raring to go next season,” the boss added.