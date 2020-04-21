Menu

Gavin Cowan proud of his Telford bosses

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

Gavin Cowan has revealed his admiration for AFC Telford United chiefs Andy Pryce and Ian Dosser for their tireless work during the coronavirus lockdown.

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Telford boss Gavin Cowan during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between Spennymoor Town and AFC Telford United at Brewery Field, Spennymoor on Saturday, February 29, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-048.

Chairman Pryce and managing director Dosser have worked around the clock to put plans in place to ensure Telford’s position amid the crisis.

Cowan explained how Pryce and Dosser are balancing personal and business priorities with the running of the National League North club.

The manager, who himself owns a company, said his role in business has helped support the Telford board of directors.

“Where I’m in admiration of people around the club like Andy is they wouldn’t be able to sustain a life for their family just by working for the football club,” Cowan said.

“Like myself, we have to run businesses and address football alongside that. I have a lot of admiration for Ian Dosser and Andy Pryce and they’re trying to bring me into that bracket now, we’ve all got to support our families and we put the football club alongside that.

“There’s a lot to address and a lot of people who have a lot of love for the football club.

“I live locally, my boys support the club, we want to make sure it’s sustainable moving forward.”

Cowan has already revealed how he was ‘overwhelmed’ by how the club took care of their players’ financial interests.

“From a business aspect I’ve been involved trying to make sure the club can be sustainable and we can make sure everybody can be ready and raring to go next season,” the boss added.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

