AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan taking the positives from lock down

Cowan has filled time ensuring the financial security of his sports coaching business Crossbar Coaching, also using the company's facilities to help those in need.

The 38-year-old has also lent his business acumen to the football club, joining chairman Andy Pryce and managing director Ian Dosser in steering the National League North outfit through the uncertain time.

But the Bucks manager has also enjoyed down time with his young family, wife Holly and four children.

"There's a bit more time, so I made myself available for community projects out there, working with Shrewsbury Food to help with deliveries using the Crossbar vans to pick up surplus food from supermarkets and deliver to the homeless and vulnerable," former Shrewsbury defender Cowan said. "That's been really nice and rewarding.

"I've spent loads of time with the family which has just been a blessing.

"As opposed to seeing all the negatives I've just tried to lean into being with family. As you can appreciate running my own business and being a football manager – I often get a comment saying 'I don't know how you do it'.

"I think everybody is busy, relatively, I've just enjoyed spending time with my wife and four kids.

"When the dust settles, inevitably it will, we'll all be back to it I'm sure. I've just said try to enjoy it and catch up on things you wouldn't usually do, address things you've always wanted to do.

"That's what we've done as a family and we're reaping the benefits. They're enjoying it, I'm sure they'll be sick and tired of me by the end! We're very lucky to enjoy spending time together as a family."

Youngsters are currently enjoying a slightly different Easter holiday, but Cowan explains his household have been right at home during efforts of homeschooling.

Crossbar Coaching also carries online lessons on its website to help primary school pupils of all ages.

"My wife is really good at it, she's excellent at all of that," Cowan, who lives in Telford, added.

"While I've been trying to concentrate on all of the business she's been Mrs Cowan – proper leaning into the school stuff and the kids have really enjoyed it.

"We've done everything we believe school should be; educational, outdoors, academic. She's really good and the kids are really lucky."