Telford scouting new youngsters

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United are to host junior trials for youngsters in June, subject to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bucks are on the hunt for their stars of tomorrow and the trials are open to all players between the ages of seven and 18.

The trials are split into a category for under sevens, eights and nines, alongside under-10 to under-18s boys and under-11 to under-18 girls.

Players will partake in an open trial game which will provide the opportunity to progress in the club’s youth ranks for the 2020/21 campaign.

The trials are to be held throughout June, subject to government rules on lockdown measures, with more information on specific dates to be released to applicants via email once available.

Interested youngsters can register at the following website www.telfordunited.com/news/2020-21-youth-open-trials

