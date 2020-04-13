Love for game hit says AFC Telford chairman Andy Pryce

The Bucks are to take part in a National League vote as to whether to end the current season and expunge records – with Gavin Cowan’s men still having 10 games to play.

But leagues in step three and below of non-league have already been made null and avoid, as the FA last week ratified the decision to cancel the action despite an open letter from members pleading with the body to reconsider.

And now Pryce, who along with other board members and staff at the New Bucks Head will decide on Telford’s National League North campaign, has already heard of chairman and those with ‘good intentions’ in the game who have been hit hard.

“I did think this time last year it would’ve been good to make a bit of a diary or write a book about running a football club,” said Pryce, when asked about a the possibility of a documentary similar to the ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ Netflix series that could chart clubs’ progress.

“I didn’t do it in the end, I was too busy. It’s such hard work.

“I’ve spoke with so many chairman over the last few weeks or people involved in football at this level or the level below.

“And in the leagues below they have just fallen out of love with the game after what has happened.

“These are people that have been involved all their lives, they’ve had championships, promotion pushes, and had it taken away from them.

“These are people with not loads of money, but good intentions. If we lose people like that from the non-league pyramid it’s not good for the game. It’s going to be very difficult for a lot of teams in the near-future. It’s going to be scary.”

AFC Telford United’s Covid-19 survival gofundme page has raised almost £1,500 while others have supported in alternative ways. Advanced monies from the Premier League reaching out to EFL and National League clubs will see just £13,000 given to help National North and South clubs.

“It’s been amazing, absolutely amazing, the response we’ve had from our supporters and sponsors,” Pryce said.

“I’m sure if we were allowed to mingle there’d be fans at the club helping out.”It is a very close-knit club.

“It’s great to have a little club. Football is football. Everyone has an opinion, you’re never going to please anybody with decisions but you try the best for the club as a whole”

"It’s great when you do have a good win on a Saturday and fans are cheering. That’s what you do it for. It’s a great football club we’ve got.”