AFC Telford United to decide whether to vote on ending season

Bucks chairman Andy Pryce confirmed in last night's Twitter takeover Q&A with supporters that the club had received instruction from league bosses to make the decision to finish the campaign without playing their final 10 fixtures.

Gavin Cowan's men have not played for almost a month due to the coronavirus outbreak. They sit 13th in the division. Pryce had told the Shropshire Star that the Bucks' secure mid-table position could make the decision an easier one.

He also said there would be no point in finishing the remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

Fixtures were due to run until April 25. If a vote to end the season is passed, then clubs will decide through further polls how to determine the outcome of the season. A decision is expected last week.

Pryce told fans last night: "We have only just received an email from the NL this evening so we will take a few days to digest the information and then make the appropriate decision."

The Telford chairman also answered questions from fans on player contracts, pre-season trips for next season, ticket pricing, short, medium and long-term measures to deal with Covid-19, the £13,000 advanced monies from the Premier League and maintenance of the New Bucks Head, including planned work on the pitch's drainage.