Wolves' Diogo Jota becomes virtual Telford boss on Football Manager

The Portuguese attacker revealed he has been managing the National League North club on popular video game series Football Manager.

The virtual manager game is popular with fans and players worldwide and allows wannabe-bosses to get their football fix during the lockdown which has put an indefinite stop to all football.

At 23, Wolves star Jota has time on his side before his playing days are at an end but it seems he is getting some post-retirement practice in – and looking down the pyramid to get his foot on the ladder.

He has taken over from manager Gavin Cowan at the New Bucks Head and has reached 2029 with the sixth-tier Bucks.

“I happen to be training Telford United on Football Manager,” he said in at interview with The Guardian. “I’m already in 2029.”

Jota decided to manage the Bucks due to their proximity to Wolverhampton. The former Atletico flyer remains in England, rather than his Portugal homeland, with the pandemic disrupting lives worldwide.

The official AFC Telford Twitter account enjoyed the Premier League's choice of club, quipping: "The big question we all want to know @DiogoJota18 – could you do it on a cold Tuesday night in Alfreton?"

The Bucks then followed it up with an 'official' 2029 photograph with Jota's head superimposed onto Gavin Cowan's body alongside interim chairman Andy Pryce.

The Wolves fan favourite responded to the picture saying he would look a lot older than the image suggests!

How would Jota find those long trips to the north east to face Gateshead and Darlington? Given his lengthy tenure at the helm, he has obviously taken to virtual non-league management like a duck to water!