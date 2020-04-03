AFC Telford United chairman Andy Pryce grateful to support but says challenges ahead

The Bucks chief revealed early bird season ticket sales, which ended Tuesday, had equated to 70 per cent of last season's early bird sales and said the club are 'disappointed' with the National League's decision to suspend football indefinitely but see it as the 'only option'.

Telford last week launched a Covid-19 survival fund appeal which has reached £1,175 through 33 donors while the club say other donations, enquiries and purchases of shares have been received.

But with the continued loss of gate receipts and other income streams, Pryce added that there will be challenges ahead for the club as they plan towards the 2020/21, including Gavin Cowan assembling a competitive playing squad and the planned work on the New Bucks Head pitch's drainage problems.

In a statement addressed to Bucks fans, Pryce said: "I hope you are all well and keeping safe during these very difficult times.

"Since our statement last week your response has been overwhelming, thank you.

"Early bird season tickets reached 70 per cent of last year’s early bird sales, amazing donations and enquiries and purchases of shares. Thank you for your support and this will be invaluable to the football club over the coming days, weeks and months.

"The National league have now indefinitely suspended the 2019/20 season. Although this is disappointing, with the current pandemic there was no other option in my opinion.

"We do not have any further information regarding how the league will be settled or if the season will be null and void.

"We do still have hard financial challenges in the coming months, having lost gate receipts, secondary match income, goalzone closed, non-football events cancelled and delayed commercial income.

"We want to prepare for the 2020/21 season, we have stadium maintenance to be carried out to keep our stadium safe, we are still planning major pitch renovations which come at a large cost even with potential of grants and we want to be recruiting a playing squad to compete next season."

The AFC Telford chairman asked supporters to continue their generosity to help the club through the worldwide pandemic.

Both Pryce and manager Cowan will be answering questions from fans on the club's Twitter feed next Thursday, April 9, from 7.30pm.

He wrote: "We do not like to come cap in hand, but you can continue to support us by purchasing a ticket for AFC Telford United v AFC Telford United All Stars XI game https://afctelfordunited.ticketco.events/uk/en

"And making donations of any amount by clicking on https://www.gofundme.com/f/afc-telford-united-covid19-survival-fund or purchasing shares in your football club by emailing enquiries@afctu.co.uk and renewing sponsorship by contact sales@afctu.co.uk

"This will help your football club through this difficult unprecedented period and to prepare for 2020/21 season.

"If there are any questions you would like answering, Gavin Cowan and myself will be taking over twitter on Thursday 9th April from 7.30pm. You can email your questions to secretary@afctu.co.uk or ask your question via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

"Thank you again for your continued support and please stay safe."