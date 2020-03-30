AFC Telford fundraising passes £700 mark

Created at the end of last week, the GoFundMe page is there to ‘ensure the longevity’ of the Bucks during this unprecedented period.

And as the club waits for clarification from the National League over the rest of the campaign, fans have chimed in with their support.

More than 20 donors have raised £725 for the New Bucks Head side.

Telford have been left disappointed with the lack of communication from the National League over whether the rest of the term will be played or not.

It has left them in a difficult position, mainly with players’ contracts.

All levels below the Bucks have been deemed null and void and, in turn, no teams will be relegated from Telford’s division, National League North.