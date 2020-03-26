Offices are shut at AFC Telford

The club’s main office at the New Bucks Head is temporarily closed until further notice and all telephone lines diverted to a club mobile phone.

The Early Bird Season Ticket offer will remain open until Tuesday, March 31.

Supporters wishing to make a payment for 2020/21 Early Bird tickets over the phone should call 01952 640064 or 01952 56746.

Adult tickets are £215 with concessions £179, although they will cover 23 matches rather than 21 with the size of the league due to increase.