Offices are shut at AFC Telford

AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have become the latest club to shut their doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Bucks Head

The club’s main office at the New Bucks Head is temporarily closed until further notice and all telephone lines diverted to a club mobile phone.

The Early Bird Season Ticket offer will remain open until Tuesday, March 31.

Supporters wishing to make a payment for 2020/21 Early Bird tickets over the phone should call 01952 640064 or 01952 56746.

Adult tickets are £215 with concessions £179, although they will cover 23 matches rather than 21 with the size of the league due to increase.

