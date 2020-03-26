AFC Telford ask for financial support while left in dark by National League

The frustrated Bucks are in the dark as to whether their National League North campaign will resume, whether the season will be ended and the current league positions stand, or whether the term will be deemed null and void.

It has left them in a difficult position, mainly with players' contracts, as their 'income streams have fallen from their normal level to virtually zero overnight'.

The Shropshire Star understands the club's survival is not in serious jeopardy, but they are hoping for clarity as they aim to adjust to this tough time.

Telford said in an official club statement: "All of our income streams have fallen from their normal level to virtually zero overnight and we await a National League decision as to whether our remaining 2019/20 games will be played, but clearly this isn’t going to happen in the short term.

"Our loss of income will be well into six figures and we await news from the National League on what financial compensation we will receive from the various football sources that they are exploring.

"All the very material off the field cost savings we have made in recent years help us to an extent, but not to the level of getting through this complete collapse in our income streams.

"With the future being very uncertain, the football club does need financial help in the coming days, weeks and months."

The Bucks are still offering fans early bird season tickets for the 2020/21 season, while sponsorship and advertising opportunities remain available and the club shop is selling items via Ebay.

Shares in the club can still be purchased, and they are also welcoming donations.

Chairman Andy Pryce said: "With these uncertain times ahead, our first and foremost concern is everyone’s health across the UK and world and that we continue to follow government guidelines to help bring this pandemic to an end as soon as possible.

"It is my job with the help of our brilliant board and staff at our football club to look at issues closer to home and that includes the longevity of AFC Telford United.

"If there is any way you are still able to help the football club as mentioned, this would help greatly in these unprecedented times."

A fans' forum with boss Gavin Cowan and Pryce set for next Tuesday has been cancelled but Telford intend to run a Q and A session on Twitter instead to keep supporters updated.