Aaron Williams eyes AFC Telford goal spree when league resumes

AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford’s Aaron Williams hopes to get the football season back under way so he can continue socring goals.

Aaron Williams

The striker reached double figures in Saturday’s win over Kettering, but feels he should have many more.

He said: “I should’ve scored a lot more, the chances I have had and the chances the boys have created for myself, I should be on a lot more as 10 goals near the end of the season is not good enough for myself. I scored 21 goals last time I was in this league before Christmas.

“I always have high expectations of myself to score goals, when the gaffer bought me in he knew what expectations I had and I knew what he had for myself and the manager deserves credit.”

