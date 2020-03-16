On-loan Sears provides Telford United cheers

On a blank afternoon for county neighbours Shrewsbury Town it was two of their players, Ryan Sears and Ryan Barnett, who propelled them to victory.

Sears sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training last April, and it has been a long path to recovery for the Newtown-born defender, who played his first game since joining the Bucks for a second loan spell. Sears also opened the scoring.

“It was his performance really – it was a bonus that he got the goal,” said delighted Bucks boss Cowan. “I think he’s still very much in Shrewsbury Town’s plans, but we have a good relationship with them off the field, so it’s thanks to them really.

“They’ve been able to help us with Ryan Barnett as well, so they’ve got two very good players who need to get games under their belts and we’ve been able to help.”