Grassroots football is suspended; National and Northern leagues stop until April 3

The Football Association has advised that all grassroots fixtures be postponed ‘for the foreseeable future’, while the National League and Northern League have been called off until April 3.

AFC Telford United and Market Drayton Town are the latest clubs to be affected by the league decisions.

A statement from the FA said: “Following the government’s announcement, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

“Throughout this period, we have taken government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

“We are in regular communication with the government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.”

Meanwhile, the National League – which was criticised for allowing games to go ahead at the weekend – also released a statement, which read: “At its board meeting on Friday, the National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.

“However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.”