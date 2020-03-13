Gavin Cowan is urging Telford to turn on the style

The Bucks host struggling Kettering looking to make amends for last weekend’s home defeat to Darlington.

Cowan admitted his side were second best against the Quakers and wants to put that right in tomorrow’s National North clash.

“After last week we need to put on a show for the fans,” he said. “Our performances have been great over the last 15 games and it’s only Altrincham away and Darlington at home where I felt we were the second best team.

“Last Saturday was the case and now we need to really put in a performance for the supporters.”

Meanwhile, Cowan has explained the decision to allow midfielder Henry Cowans to join Stratford Town on loan until the end of the season.

“Henry has only played three games for us this season and struggled to stay fit,” he added. “Going into the back end of the season, we need to give Henry every chance to get games.

“It’s something he was after as well. He’s not played enough this season so he needs to get out there.”