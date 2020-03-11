Menu

Telford's Marcus Dinanga pays tribute to striking coach Matthew Barnes-Homer

AFC Telford United | Published: | Last Updated:

In-form Marcus Dinanga believes working with striking coach Matthew Barnes-Homer has helped spark his hot streak.

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Marcus Dinanga of Telford during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between Guiseley and AFC Telford United at Nethermoor Park on Saturday, February 8, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-046.

Dinanga is AFC Telford United’s top scorer with 12 goals, including six in the last five games, writes Jamie Morris.

And the 22-year-old believes former England C forward Barnes-Homer is helping him find the target.

Marcus Dinanga scored in Telford's last match against Darlington (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

“I’m just doing the right things,” said Dinanga. “If I’m not training then I’m in the gym, doing things after training.

“Matthew has helped me out a lot with finishing and extra things after training, everything is coming together.

“It’s my job, so for me to get praise out of doing my job is a bonus. I see it as the gaffer brought me here to score goals and that’s what I do as a striker. I enjoy my goals more if we are getting something out of the games.

“We just want to finish as high as possible. That’s the target at the moment and take each game as it comes and hopefully we can take something from this season.”

