Gavin Cowan prepared to give Telford kids a chance

Under-18s defender Emem Jones has made the bench for the last two matchdays after an impressive season for the youth side.

The Bucks reached the final of the Shropshire FA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win over Shawbury last Thursday and Cowan says he is prepared to field youngsters in his first team.

“I’ve been hearing his name (Emem) quite a lot and I’m very big on youth and giving them an opportunity,” he said.

“They’ve got to be good enough but I felt it was worth giving him an introduction.

“I drafted him into training and I felt he deserved a chance while we’ve got a slightly depleted squad.

“We’ll try to work with him and develop him over the coming months. We’ll see how it pans out in terms of him playing for the first team.”