Telford United's match against Curzon Ashton rescheduled

Telford's game against Curzon Ashton will be played on March 31 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

A general view of the New Bucks Head at sunset (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

The match was originally postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

All tickets purchased for the cancelled game will be valid for this fixture.

The club have requested that any fan wanting to get a refund to e-mail help@ticketco.net stating their reference number.

Chairman Andy Pryce will be holding a Fans Forum in the Learning Centre before the match.

