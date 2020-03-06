Advertising
Telford United's match against Curzon Ashton rescheduled
Telford's game against Curzon Ashton will be played on March 31 with kick-off at 7.45pm.
The match was originally postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
All tickets purchased for the cancelled game will be valid for this fixture.
The club have requested that any fan wanting to get a refund to e-mail help@ticketco.net stating their reference number.
Chairman Andy Pryce will be holding a Fans Forum in the Learning Centre before the match.
