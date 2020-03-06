Gavin Cowan is keen for Telford to build momentum

The Bucks head into their final 10 games of the campaign when they host Darlington tomorrow.

And with little prospect of reaching the National North play-offs or being relegated, Cowan is keen to build a feel-good factor going into the summer.

“The target is to win Saturday. I’m all about making sure the club comes out the back end of the season with a lot of credit,” he said.

“We want to build momentum going into next year and try to replicate what we did last year.

“I’m very optimistic about finishing the season on a high, doing the supporters and town proud.

“If only we could have been more clinical in both boxes we would have been right in the mix. But we can’t cry over spilt milk.

“We’ve got 10 games left and I really want to try to get into that top 10.”

Bucks will again be without defender Arlen Birch as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

And they were due to check on centre-half Shane Sutton in training last night as he continues his way back from an ankle injury.