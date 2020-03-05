Disabled fans offer at Telford

The Bucks are supporting Level Playing Field week, which promotes access and inclusion at sports venues.

Seats are on offer at the reduced rate for disabled supporters of £5 for adults, £1 for 16 to 19-year-olds and free for under-16s. Carers will be allowed in for free.

Tickets must be bought before 4pm on Friday and proof of disability will be required.

Football operations manager Luke Shelley said: “At Telford we’re thrilled to be supporting Level Playing Field week.

“We’re proud and committed to the work that we do within our club which has now seen us create a disability team for the first time.

“A lot of our stewards and volunteers are some of the best in the country in assisting those supporters that require that bit of extra help.

“Hopefully Saturday will see an increase in the number of disabled supporters visiting us.”