AFC Telford defender Theo Streete on the path to becoming a coach

The 32-year-old stopper has been a stalwart for a number of clubs since moving into non-league over a decade ago having been released by Derby, where he was an academy graduate.

Streete, from Birmingham, has clocked up more than 300 league appearance at National League North and National League level for Solihull Moors, Alfreton, Nuneaton, Brackley and the Bucks.

He joined Gavin Cowan's side in the summer of 2018 and 39 league appearances in Telford's impressive campaign last time out, and has featured in 25 of the 31 games so far this term ahead of today's trip to Spennymoor.

And the no-nonsense defender admits the 'new challenge' of life at Telford has helped him see a pathway into coaching.

"I would like to think so," Streete said when asked about turning his hand to coaching. "Everyone will have their opinion of me but coming here has been a bit of a different role for myself.

"With the likes of (Zak) Lilly and Ross (White) I am always helping them out as young lads.

"They are asking questions and it's a good experience for me. It's been a re-invigorating experience for me in that I've had to think about things, so it's definitely been helping myself too.

"It's like remembering the basics again, it's definitely been a different challenge here. The squad we've got here aren't afraid to ask questions.

"I've always tended to be one of the bigger characters in dressing rooms wherever I've been and that leads on to coaching.

"I'm not getting any younger and football has always been a big part of my life so to leave would be hard. It's definitely something that interests me and I'd look to do.

"It's like starting your football career again and finding your love for it again."