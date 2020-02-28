AFC Telford United's Theo Streete is ready to go against top Spennymooor hitmen

Gavin Cowan’s men head to the North East to play-off-chasing Spennymoor tomorrow in the one of the lengthier National League North trips.

The Moors are only outside the play-off positions on goals scored and experienced stopper Streete, 32, relishes the challenge.

“I’ve always enjoyed games against Spennymoor,” said Streete. “With the likes of (Robert) Ramshaw and (Glen) Taylor you always know you have to be on your mettle or you could be found out.

“Against some of the bigger teams, while sometimes we’ve not got the result or had things go our way, we’ve tended to do well.

“We relish these games, the competitive games are the type of games we like.”

Former Nuneaton and Brackley defender Streete has clocked up 24 starts from 31 Bucks league outings this season.

Telford have been unable to enjoy a consistent run of games for some time given the extreme weather conditions and the failing drainage on the New Bucks Head surface. Tuesday’s home clash against Curzon Ashton fell to the weather.

Streete added: “I do like Tuesday night games but when you’re the away teams it can be tough while part-time. It (Postponements) has been quite annoying but it’s given players a chance to recover. I’ve not been too bad, it’s not been as hectic as previous years.”