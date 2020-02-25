Telford United's fixture postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The National League North sides were due to play tonight at the New Bucks Head, but after a pitch inspection the game will now be rescheduled.

Ground staff at the club had been working since yesterday to get the pitch ready for the game but with severe weather plaguing Shropshire, the game was cancelled.

A statement from the club read: "Tonight’s National League North against Curzon Ashton has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"A new date will now be arranged at a later date to allow as much time as possible for the pitch to dry out."