Telford keeper Michael Luyambula seeking upset

Boston United have not tasted defeat since New Year’s Day, against leaders King’s Lynn Town, and have won six from seven since, writes Lewis Cox.

German shot-stopper Luyambula, in line to make his fourth Bucks appearance since joining on loan from Birmingham, will need to be on form if Gavin Cowan’s men are to leave York Street victorious.

Telford players remain adamant they can bridge the 10-point gap between themselves and the National League North play-offs, and Luyambula, 20, agrees given recent evidence.

“Of course, I think it’s achievable,” he said. “The game against Guiseley showed me that if everyone is on 100 per cent and fighting for each other we can achieve it.

“My goal with the team is to get to the play-offs and I want to help as much as I can. I believe in myself, always stay ready and be switched on all of the time. I have to help the team as much as I can.

“I know about the club (Telford), I know they have a big history. I know last season it was really, really tight. Just because of one goal they didn’t get into the play-offs. I’m really happy to be here and to do my work.”