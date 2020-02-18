Telford will not ease up on play-off push

Gavin Cowan’s men, who went without a game last weekend as Storm Dennis put paid to the visit of Curzon Ashton, are 13th, 10 points off the top seven with 12 games remaining.

Bucks boss Gavin Cowan said last month he still believes his players can ‘achieve something’ this season and experienced midfield regular Walker insists he is not satisfied while the club are not in the play-off mix.

“Personally I’m pretty pleased with how things have gone but I’m never pleased not being in the play-offs,” said Walker.

“Everyone feels the same and we will keep pushing until it’s mathematically impossible.

“All players have their ups and downs but it’s about how long they carry that on.

“Some of our lads have found form recently and long may that continue.

“Hopefully I can remain in the side and keep playing but I know it’s all about performances.”

Cowan’s men head to in-form Boston on Saturday. Walker, a former Nuneaton team-mate of the boss, added: “He has a winning mentality and that bodes well throughout the team.

“He’s a good guy and can give as much information about opposition as he wants. But if we’ve got seven or eight better players than them, then we should more than likely go out and win games.”