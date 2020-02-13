Ryan Barnett: I knew I'd play for Telford

Barnett is with the Bucks from Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season and has impressed in recent matches.

The 20-year-old, who made the move across Shropshire in November, revealed he watched both clubs as a youngster.

“I live in the area and, when I was younger I know it’s split loyalties,but I would watch Telford and Shrewsbury,” he said.

“When Shrewsbury weren’t playing I would watch Telford and come down with my mates.

“I used to sit in the stands and think I am going to be on that pitch some day, you just want to be playing football and to be playing there is unbelievable.

“You see the fans and some were sat there when I was sitting in the stands and you just want to do the best for them really.

“I think I wear my heart on my sleeve and I just want to show that to the fans.”