Marcus Dinanga thirsty for even more Telford goals

Dinanga scored twice at Guiseley to take his personal tally for the season to 10 goals in all competitions, one clear of strike partner Aaron Williams.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a purple patch in front of goal with four goals in his last four games and admits healthy competition with Williams and Matty Stenson is keeping the strikers on their toes for Gavin Cowan’s side.

Dinanga said: “I’ve just had to be a bit patient while the other strikers have had their spells.

“I was waiting my turn and now it feels like my time.

“We can all put the ball in the back of the net but it’s about being patient. In training I’ve been doing extra shooting drills at the end.

“Aaron was scoring a few and I was not getting many minutes and I did not want him getting too far ahead of me.

“I know Aaron’s not far away from me so hopefully I can carry on scoring and take it away from him but it’s all about the good of the team. If I don’t score and we get the win I’m happy.”

Dinanga revealed how the goal competition also spreads to Bucks training sessions. He added: “Football is all about a bit of competition. In the shooting drills we do the loser gets the drinks in.

“It’s good for competition. Normally it’s always Aaron! But it’s always a good environment.”