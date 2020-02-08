Advertising
Ryan Barnett bidding to get among goals for AFC Telford
Loan ace Ryan Barnett admits he needs to increase his goalscoring rate as he looks to progress at AFC Telford United.
Shrewsbury midfielder Barnett is with the Bucks until the end of the season having joined in November.
The 20-year-old has netted twice in 13 appearances, an improvement on his return from his loan stint last season.
Barnett made 25 appearances for the Bucks in 2018-19, scoring once, as they reached the semi-final of the FA Trophy and just missed out on the National League North play-offs.
"Last year I only got one or two goals and I think it’s nowhere near what my ability shows," he said.
"I just want to be here and score as many goals as I can for the team. I think a lot it is down to team-mates as they know what positions I’m going to pick up.
"The gaffer just says give the ball to Barney because he backs my ability and I get into those situations and try to do my best.”
