Ryan Barnett bidding to get among goals for AFC Telford

Shrewsbury midfielder Barnett is with the Bucks until the end of the season having joined in November.

The 20-year-old has netted twice in 13 appearances, an improvement on his return from his loan stint last season.

Barnett made 25 appearances for the Bucks in 2018-19, scoring once, as they reached the semi-final of the FA Trophy and just missed out on the National League North play-offs.

"Last year I only got one or two goals and I think it’s nowhere near what my ability shows," he said.

"I just want to be here and score as many goals as I can for the team. I think a lot it is down to team-mates as they know what positions I’m going to pick up.

"The gaffer just says give the ball to Barney because he backs my ability and I get into those situations and try to do my best.”