Aaron Williams: Telford should have scored more

The Bucks sharp-shooter feels he should have more than the nine goals to his name this term after his switch from Harrogate Town last summer.

The 26-year-old’s effort in the 4-2 victory over Blyth at the end of last month was his first National League North goal since a hat-trick against tomorrow’s hosts Guiseley in the reverse clash in October.

Williams, who has five goals in two games for Gavin Cowan’s men against the Lions this season, said: “Me, Marcus (Dinanga) and Stenno (Matty Stenson) all should be in double figures for the easy chances we’ve missed and the chances we’ve snatched at.

“The midfield lads should probably have more goals too and it’s cost us. We can’t expect the defence to be throwing their bodies in front of everything all the time just to get us out of trouble. As forwards we should take the stick.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury-born attacker Elliott Durrell, who spent time with AFC Telford more than a decade ago, has left league rivals York City after the expiration of his contract.

His only Minstermen goal came late in the 2-0 win over Telford last month.