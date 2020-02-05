Gavin Cowan fumes after AFC Telford ‘capitulate’

The Bucks had chances in the early stages but didn’t take them.

And the hosts made them pay, taking advantage to go 2-0 ahead before half-time and then catching the Bucks cold with two more goals in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Despite pulling two goals back, the damage was done. And Cowan lamented his team’s lack of ruthlessness, but more so the way they ‘capitulated’ after conceding.

“We had two clear-cut chances and didn’t convert them,” he said.

“We then concede a goal and capitulate for the rest of the half. It takes bravery to stay in the game, and that’s what good teams do, they stay in the game and keep doing the right things. But we gift them five goals.

“It’s the story of our season. We’re very beautiful the between the boxes, or can be, but in the boxes we’re not ruthless enough.”