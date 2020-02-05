Altrincham 5 AFC Telford 2 - Report and pictures

The hosts went close on four minutes, debutant Daniel Mooney slamming a shot off the inside off the far post.

But the Bucks responded by striking the goalframe too – home keeper Tony Thompson flapped at a corner and Zak Lilly nodded the loose ball off the crossbar.

The Bucks seemed keen to test Thompson. Matt Stenson wasn’t quick enough to react to an Ellis Deeney shot the keeper parried, and then from another corner two Bucks had efforts blocked when Thompson spilled the ball once more.

On 26 minutes, Brendon Daniels tested Thompson’s reactions with a shot from the right edge of the penalty area and the ball crashed off the underside of the bar and out.

Those missed chances were to cost the visitors, however, on 29 minutes as Hulme calmly dinked the ball past keeper Michael Luyambula to open the scoring.

That felt like rough justice, but on 41 minutes Alty struck the post once more.

With the Bucks at sixes and sevens, former player Josh Hancock was cool among the panic, beating Luyambula with a shot across the keeper.

Two goals adrift at the interval, it took just seconds for any plans the Bucks made in the dressing room to be made invalid.

Hancock broke through on the left of the penalty area and slipped the ball past Luyambula.

Only three more minutes had passed before it got worse. Mooney shot from an angle and, when Luyambula saved, Hulme was on hand to pop home his second.

Perhaps feeling comfortable, the Robins quickly saw their advantage cut as Marcus Dinanga showed commendable composure to turn back inside his marker and find the near bottom corner past Thompson’s right hand.

On the hour, the lead was down to two as the Bucks’ mini-revival was aided by the award of a penalty. Adam Walker’s shot was blocked, Matt Stenson got to the loose ball and in a clatter of bodies referee Ed Duckworth spotted an offence. Daniels, who beat Thompson twice on Saturday, did so again from the post.

If nerves were exposed a little, Robins skipper Jake Moult calmed them on 67 minutes when he was on hand to convert a loose ball from a corner from eight yards.

More chances followed at either end, Hancock grazing the bar being the closest.

Teams

Altrincham: Thompson, Densmore, Hampson, Jones, Hannigan, Moult (c), Mooney (Harrop 62), Lundstram, Hulme, Hancock (Walters 68), Mahon (Mullarkey 75). Subs not used: Wall, Richman.

AFC Telford United: Luyambula, Birch (Barnett 45), White, Deeney (c), Lilly, Streete, Daniels, Walker (Royle 87), Dinanga, Stenson (McQuilkin 70) Knights. Subs not used: Cowans, Williams.

Referee: Edward Duckworth.

Attendance: 810