AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan hopeful of finishing strongly

The Bucks sit 13th in the table going into a double header against Altrincham, at home today before the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Cowan shook up his squad after a slow start to the campaign, but feels his side are now starting to find their best form.

“Having retained the players from last season and then realising the group weren’t going to be able to replicate what they did last year, I’ve had to do a lot of what I would have done pre-season during the season, which is a very tough task,” said Cowan.

“I feel we are more settled now and the last eight performances have been very consistent.

“Arguably we’ve deserved more at times, but hopefully we can have a really good push for the rest of the season.”