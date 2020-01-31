Theo Streete sees Zak Lilly blossom at Telford

Streete has missed the last two Bucks games against Farsley Celtic and Blyth Spartans through illness.

Whether he will be fit to return at home to Altrincham tomorrow remains to be seen.

But, either way, former Thomas Telford pupil Lilly has grasped his opportunity and earned praise from boss Gavin Cowan after the midweek victory over struggling Spartans.

The 21-year-old, one of the club’s longest-serving players, is beginning to settle into life as a centre-half after being used as a striker by previous Bucks bosses Steve Kittrick and Rob Smith.

“It’s been good to see his development,” said Streete

“From where he was last year to where he is this year, hearing the stuff that he’s saying (on the field) and how he’s come on is refreshing. With Shane (Sutton) we have an understanding, so we may not talk as much as Lilly and I do, because we know where each other are going to be.

“It’s almost a telepathic connection, although we do still talk!

“With Zak it is something different. He will be saying stuff and I’m like ‘OK, that’s cool’ or he’s asking me stuff, so it’s slightly different to how it is with Shane.

“Over the last two seasons there haven’t been that many games we haven’t played together, apart from Shane’s injury – we have built quite a serious connection, we have an understanding. But it’s refreshing to have another partner.

“It’s clear to everyone at the club how much he has developed; everyone can see how good he is and he’s shown that in some of his performances, where he’s been head and shoulders above those around him, myself included!

“We’re blessed that with Ross White as well we have a number of players who can fill that void if one of the other defenders goes down”

Bucks go into the game 13th in National North, nine points adrift of their sixth-placed visitors who sit in a play-off spot.

n Read the full interview with Theo Streete in tomorrow’s matchday programme.