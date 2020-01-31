Telford strikers giving Gavin Cowan a dilemma

The Bucks host Altrincham in National North tomorrow on the back of a 4-2 victory over Blyth Spartans in midweek.

Aaron Williams and Marcus Dinanga both netted, while fellow forward Matt Stenson was on target in the 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic last weekend.

And Cowan is happy to see his strikers firing ahead of taking on sixth-placed Altrincham, who have picked up 25 points from their last 10 matches.

“All three of them have scored in the last two games and that’s what we’ve asked of them,” said Cowan. “I understand every player wants to start every week but as a group we have to get results collectively.

“Whoever starts needs to be bringing the firepower or it opens the door for others.

“You need competition for places and the players are very aware of that, and also up for it.

“There’s a lot of things you take into account when you are picking a side.

“Daryl Knights was due to start the game at Farsley until I saw the pitch and the environment I realised it wasn’t a game for him.

Advertising

“I’m very lucky with my experienced players that they understand and trust my judgement.

“It’s dependent on a lot of things but it boils down to you have to pick the best players in the best form.”

Meanwhile, the Bucks swooped yesterday to bring in keeper Michael Luyambula on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season after Matt Yates returned to Derby County.

The 20-year-old German shot-stopper joined Blues in the summer of 2018 after leaving Borussia Dortmund, where he had been a regular for their under-19s team.

He had been at Crawley this season, where he made six appearances – four in the EFL Cup and two in the EFL Trophy – but was recalled from his loan earlier this week.

Luyambula has previously spent a successful spell with Hungerford Town in the National League South.