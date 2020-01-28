Shane Sutton: Blyth can cause Telford problems

The Spartans, despite some impressive recent results, still find themselves cut adrift of safety in National North, writes Lewis Cox.

Gavin Cowan’s men are hunting a return to winning ways in this rescheduled clash after four outings without a victory.

“Blyth are a decent team. The style of football they play means they either come out on top or they lose because of their attacking football,” said Sutton

“They never see games out, but we know it’ll be a tough game.

“We said over Christmas we are in debt to ourselves for points and performances and we’re still in debt now.

“If we win tonight we’re seven points off the play-offs with still 15 games to go. I always think you need to be in and around it heading into the last 10 games.”

The Bucks, in 13th, can cut the gap to the side above them (Farsley) to four points with a home victory tonight. Blyth, managed by former top flight midfielder and ex-Birmingham boss Lee Clark, are 13 points behind third-bottom Gloucester, who they must haul back with 15 league clashes remaining.

The Croft Park outfit were the latest to feel the wrath of leaders King’s Lynn Town last weekend.

The ambitious and well-backed Norfolk side, new to the division after promotion last season, look like securing back-to-back promotions.

They sit four points clear of York at the summit with two games in hand.

Clark’s Spartans were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by the Linnets.

Tonight’s meeting in Telford was due to be played two Saturdays ago but the New Bucks Head surface succumbed to a deluge of rain prior to the clash.