Telford boss Gavin Cowan gutted by late Celtic equaliser

Bucks led from the first minute but conceded an injury-time equaliser to miss out on a National North victory.

“I think we were well worth it,” said Cowan.

“Farsley will argue that they put us under a lot of pressure, but we played them at their game, which was to battle, show a lot of endeavour and win a lot of our second balls.

“We did that, but it’s a wonder goal that gets them a point in the end.

“To have it snatched away from you like that is very difficult, and it’s my job now to make sure the players see the cup as half full as opposed to half empty.”

Cowan praised his team’s effort in the face of a Farsley onslaught, one that tested his team’s resolve.

“I thought we stood up to it really well, rode our luck at times but also had a couple of opportunities,” he added.

“But right at the end they get that wonder strike from the centre-half, who to be honest has only kicked it over the stand all afternoon, so to see him volley it into the top corner from 25 yards was a surprise to everyone in the ground.”

Cowan wasn’t critical of the hosts, however, and defended his own decision to match their style.

“It’s not a style of football that we want to play, that back to front mentality, missing out the midfield; it’s very non-league, but that’s fine,” he said.